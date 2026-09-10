Reno gas prices top $5 a gallon as diesel reaches record high

Regular unleaded gas in Reno is averaging about $5.31 per gallon, more than 30 cents higher than the average in Las Vegas.

Reno’s average diesel price has reached a record high of about $6.55. That’s more than $2 higher than a year ago.

AAA Nevada spokesperson Doug Johnson said gas demand typically drops as summer travel winds down.

“Usually when demand drops, gas prices aren’t far behind,” Johnson said. “Gas prices, they often shoot up like a rocket, but they come back down like a feather.”

Johnson said global oil prices remain vulnerable to geopolitical instability, which can affect what Nevada drivers pay at the pump.

