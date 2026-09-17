Latino Conservation Week is breaking barriers to the great outdoors

Latino Conservation Week has one mission: to get more Latinos outdoors. Every year, different organizations across the nation host free bilingual, family-friendly events including guided nature hikes, and community clean up days.

Luis Cruz, community engagement manager, said existing barriers from language to lack of information are some of the many gaps Latino Conservation Week is working to bridge.

"This includes access to nature, like our parks, our natural spaces, our public lands. Having meaningful moments in nature that can lead to a lifetime of stewardship is something that we hope to inspire within our community," he said.

He said the event is gaining momentum each year, and expanding their goal of fostering meaningful connections between people and nature.

"You're more willing to take care of something that you know and have experience with. It'll be hard to convince someone to keep Tahoe blue if they never spend time on the water,” he said. “That’s something we have to realize, we cannot ask our community to think about protecting nature if they have to worry about ‘do I even have access to nature’?”

Cruz said nature conservation starts with building community and exploring local opportunities. He said Latino Conservation Week works to provide spaces that foster joy amidst climate doom and gloom.

"I really do feel that a rising tide raises all ships, and this is a time to celebrate making nature more accessible," Cruz said.