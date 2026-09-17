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Latino Conservation Week is breaking barriers to the great outdoors

KUNR Public Radio | By Lupe Alvarez
Published September 17, 2026 at 11:38 AM PDT
Latino Conservation Week is a national initiative that promotes conservation efforts and access to the outdoors.
Luis Cruz/Hispanic Access Foundation
Latino Conservation Week is a national initiative that promotes conservation efforts and access to the outdoors.

Latino Conservation Week has one mission: to get more Latinos outdoors. Every year, different organizations across the nation host free bilingual, family-friendly events including guided nature hikes, and community clean up days.

Luis Cruz, community engagement manager, said existing barriers from language to lack of information are some of the many gaps Latino Conservation Week is working to bridge.

"This includes access to nature, like our parks, our natural spaces, our public lands. Having meaningful moments in nature that can lead to a lifetime of stewardship is something that we hope to inspire within our community," he said.

He said the event is gaining momentum each year, and expanding their goal of fostering meaningful connections between people and nature.

"You're more willing to take care of something that you know and have experience with. It'll be hard to convince someone to keep Tahoe blue if they never spend time on the water,” he said. “That’s something we have to realize, we cannot ask our community to think about protecting nature if they have to worry about ‘do I even have access to nature’?”

Cruz said nature conservation starts with building community and exploring local opportunities. He said Latino Conservation Week works to provide spaces that foster joy amidst climate doom and gloom.

"I really do feel that a rising tide raises all ships, and this is a time to celebrate making nature more accessible," Cruz said.

To find more ways to participate beyond Latino Conservation week, from citizen science opportunities like water quality collection to helping build local policy and legislation, visit latinoconservationweek.com/events.
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Lupe Alvarez
Guadalupe Alvarez is a student at the Reynolds School of Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno. She is currently pursuing her Masters in multimedia, with an emphasis in science communications, and works as a Graduate Assistant with The Hitchcock Project for Visualizing Science. Her reporting interests include issues related to ecology, conservation, environment, and Indigenous communities.
See stories by Lupe Alvarez