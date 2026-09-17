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Low-interest disaster loans available for those impacted by recent wildfires

KUNR Public Radio | By Mariel Day
Published September 17, 2026 at 9:00 AM PDT
A hilly terrain with smoke filling an otherwise blue sky.
Maria Palma
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KUNR Public Radio
The Hawk Fire burning in Northwest Reno, Nev., on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, during the early evening.

Due to the Bug and Hawk fires, the Small Business Administration declared a disaster for Nevada on September 11.

Impacted residents can apply for physical damage loans to help repair or replace damaged property. Small businesses can also apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) to aid with their financial responsibilities caused by the fires.

Nevada Office of Emergency Management Chief Brett Compston said their recovery team is dedicated to helping the survivors of the fire.

“We’re grateful for the SBA’s declaration and to everyone who has come together to help survivors in these difficult times,” Crompston said in a press release.

The deadline to apply for the Physical Loan is November 10. Applicants have until June 11, 2027 for the EIDL Loan.

Applications can be submitted through MySBA Loan Portal at lending.sba.gov.
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Local News firesemergency services
Mariel Day
Mariel is a Journalism student at the University of Nevada, Reno with a double emphasis on News, Broadcasting & Documentary, and PR & Advertising.
See stories by Mariel Day