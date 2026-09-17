Low-interest disaster loans available for those impacted by recent wildfires

Due to the Bug and Hawk fires, the Small Business Administration declared a disaster for Nevada on September 11.

Impacted residents can apply for physical damage loans to help repair or replace damaged property. Small businesses can also apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) to aid with their financial responsibilities caused by the fires.

Nevada Office of Emergency Management Chief Brett Compston said their recovery team is dedicated to helping the survivors of the fire.

“We’re grateful for the SBA’s declaration and to everyone who has come together to help survivors in these difficult times,” Crompston said in a press release.

The deadline to apply for the Physical Loan is November 10. Applicants have until June 11, 2027 for the EIDL Loan.