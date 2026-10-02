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Bull Fire: Evacuation orders and warnings in effect
View evacuation zones on Perimeter Map

Bull Fire grows to over 1,100 acres west of Reno; evacuation orders and warnings in place near Verdi

KUNR Public Radio | By Austen Erblat
Published October 2, 2026 at 3:10 PM PDT
Wildfire smoke fills the sky behind rolling hills.
Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District
The Bull Fire seen near the Nevada-California state line on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026.

Several neighborhoods near northwest Reno are being told to leave now, while others were urged to get ready to evacuate after a wildfire grew to over 1,100 acres Friday afternoon.

The Bull Fire was first reported just before noon, according to the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District. Residents in the Verdi area west of Somersett Ridge are being urged to have a go bag ready and avoid the area.

“While first responders are actively working to suppress the Bull Fire, I want to remind everyone to please stay away and give them the space they need to work safely,” Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said. “We know our community wants to stay informed and look out for one another, and we appreciate everyone’s cooperation. Unnecessary traffic can delay emergency response and interfere with suppression efforts, so please help us by keeping roads clear and avoiding the incident area.”

Residents are also being urged to monitor perimetermap.com for updates on evacuation statuses.

Screenshot of wildfire evacuation zones in Northwest Reno.
PerimeterMap.com
The area of the Bull Fire near northwestern Reno was being evacuated while several communities in the Verdi were on “get set” status due to the fire on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026.

Engines, ground crews and several aircraft were working to extinguish the fire from the west and from the air as bulldozers made their way in from the south, according to fire officials.

There was no immediate word as to how the fire started.
Local News
Austen Erblat
Austen Erblat is a digital editor for the Mountain West News Bureau, a regional collaboration of public media stations that serve the Rocky Mountain States of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
See stories by Austen Erblat