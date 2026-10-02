Bull Fire grows to over 1,100 acres west of Reno; evacuation orders and warnings in place near Verdi

Several neighborhoods near northwest Reno are being told to leave now, while others were urged to get ready to evacuate after a wildfire grew to over 1,100 acres Friday afternoon.

The Bull Fire was first reported just before noon, according to the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District. Residents in the Verdi area west of Somersett Ridge are being urged to have a go bag ready and avoid the area.

“While first responders are actively working to suppress the Bull Fire, I want to remind everyone to please stay away and give them the space they need to work safely,” Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said. “We know our community wants to stay informed and look out for one another, and we appreciate everyone’s cooperation. Unnecessary traffic can delay emergency response and interfere with suppression efforts, so please help us by keeping roads clear and avoiding the incident area.”

Residents are also being urged to monitor perimetermap.com for updates on evacuation statuses.

PerimeterMap.com The area of the Bull Fire near northwestern Reno was being evacuated while several communities in the Verdi were on “get set” status due to the fire on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026.

Engines, ground crews and several aircraft were working to extinguish the fire from the west and from the air as bulldozers made their way in from the south, according to fire officials.

There was no immediate word as to how the fire started.