Health organizations urge breast cancer screening

Breast cancer is the second most diagnosed cancer in Nevada, but when detected early, it has a very high survival rate.

Dr. Tracey Green with CareSource Nevada said that anyone can get breast cancer, including men. And regular screening is the best way to catch it early.

“Most women start screening mammograms at about age 40,” she said. “But if you have a family history, you need to work with your doc, because many women and men may need screening earlier.”

According to the Nevada Cancer Coalition, when detected early, breast cancer has a five-year survival rate of 91% . The later it’s caught, the more likely it is it will spread to other parts of the body, such as the brain, bones, and lungs, Green said. That’s why getting a mammogram is so important.

Green recommends talking to a provider to determine when to start screening.

She said that most hospital-based radiology programs are able to do mammograms, and for those in rural areas, the mammovan helps make screening more accessible.

Mammograms are also covered by Medicaid.