KUNR: Powered by the Public

Having a trusted source of information isn't just helpful. It's essential.

For decades, KUNR Public Radio has provided the reporting, context, and thoughtful conversations our Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra community depends on to better understand the world around us.

Local support matters more now than ever, and we’re as strong as our community of supporters will allow us to be as we enter our second year without federal funding.

Act now to protect trusted reporting: If you’ve considered making a donation to KUNR, now is the time to support your local NPR member station.

If you’re an existing donor, consider increasing your monthly donation to the station: Your ongoing support will help keep KUNR strong and independent for years to come. Call KUNR at 775-327-5867 to get started.

What do my donated dollars go toward at KUNR Public Radio?

KUNR provides 24/7 programming on the air and online to more than 722,000 people in Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra for free. Our station includes KNCJ Nevada Classical & Jazz, the only classical and jazz music station in Reno- Sparks, as well as KNCC Elko, which provides all of KUNR’s programming plus locally produced, original broadcast journalism to Northeastern Nevada.

Today, KUNR operates on a $2,500,000 annual budget, which provides listeners like you with the news, entertainment, and community connection you’ve come to know and love.

KUNR’s translators cover more than a dozen communities throughout a wide region in northern and eastern Nevada and northeastern California. Each translator, typically located at a mountain or high point near the community it serves, needs to be maintained, whether through technical engineering of frequencies or physical parts.

The shows you hear on our signals are licensed annually. Through negotiations with our vendors, we’ve been able to reduce these costs, but it makes up a significant portion of our annual budget.

KUNR also produces local programs that provide news about our community, promote dialogue among civic leaders, and highlight artists and performances in our area, which includes:



KUNR prides itself on training the next generation of storytellers through journalism education. The station is a unit of UNR’s Reynolds School of Journalism, providing hands-on experience for a cohort of collegiate students each semester, with many returning for subsequent internships or excelling in national fellowships. Since 2017, the station has also partnered locally with the Washoe County School District (WCSD) to offer KUNR Youth Media, a semester-long introduction to broadcast journalism with high school students. WCSD recognized the program as its 2026 Career and Technical Education Champion.

Most important, people make public media possible. Our team across KUNR, KNCJ, and KNCC is made up of 15 full-time staff — which includes journalists, on-air hosts, and business support staff — plus as many part-time staff and interns.

KUNR is deeply rooted in our community and committed to our public service mission, and prides itself on being a living laboratory for training the next generation of journalists.

While federal funding played an important role in KUNR’s budget — about 15% of it — the most important piece of our financial future has always been — and always will be — the direct financial support we get from our listeners and community organizations.

We believe local support is by far the biggest reason we’re here today. It’s why we have a thriving news team and hosts to keep you informed about our state and community. It’s why we offer the region’s only classical music and jazz station, KNCJ. It’s why we’ve been serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra since 1963 from the campus of the University of Nevada, Reno.

I can’t make a donation at this time. Are there other ways I can support KUNR?

Your voice and advocacy matter. Here are some of the ways you can help support KUNR Public Radio today:



Call our testimonial line at 775-682-6039 to share how KUNR has affected your life. You might hear your voice on air or digital!

Share what KUNR means to you with family, friends, and neighbors: Whether it’s a personal sentiment, a link to a locally-produced story, or a tag on a social media post, you can help expand the reach of the station — which makes all the difference.

Join our newsletter community , which peels back the curtain on station operations, highlights community happenings, and recaps the latest stories produced by KUNR and regional partners. Sign up for our newsletter today.



Follow us on social media to stay in the loop of local news coverage and the latest happenings at the station:

Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok.



to stay in the loop of local news coverage and the latest happenings at the station:

Stay tuned for additional content from KUNR staff throughout the month of October, such as behind-the-scenes interviews, further insight on station offerings, and more!