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‘Nobody wants a federal agent at a polling location’: Aguilar says ahead of Election Day

KUNR Public Radio | By James Wolfgang Perez
Published October 28, 2026 at 9:00 AM PDT
Cisco Aguilar sits at a long table with microphones by himself.
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio
Nevada’s next Secretary of State, Democrat Cisco Aguilar at an election forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Northern Nevada at the Brewery Arts Center in Carson City on Oct. 17, 2022.

Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar warned Tuesday that federal immigration enforcement at polling places could discourage eligible voters from casting ballots.

Speaking at the University of Nevada, Reno, Aguilar said state officials are coordinating with county election officials, local law enforcement and the Nevada Attorney General’s Office to prepare for potential disruptions.

“Nobody wants a federal agent at a polling location,” Aguilar said. “Elections are run by state government, not the federal government.”

Aguilar said his office has provided county clerks with guidance on responding if federal agents appear at polling places and is prepared to pursue legal action.

“If it does happen, we’re ready to litigate,” he said.

He urged voters to verify reports of federal agents before reacting.

Aguilar also criticized federal efforts to investigate potential noncitizen voting, saying they could intimidate eligible voters.

Her referenced a court ruling that halted the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s efforts to identify potential noncitizen voters in several states, including Nevada, until after the election.

“The fact that you’re trying to interfere in elections so close to Election Day, there is an ulterior motive to intimidate and threaten voters,” Aguilar said.

Voting by noncitizens is a felony under Nevada law, he said, but unsubstantiated claims about fraud should not deter eligible citizens.

“Just because you have a Latino name or you are a descendant of a Mexican family does not mean you are not an eligible citizen to vote in Nevada,” Aguilar said.

He also noted that Nevada law makes it a felony to intimidate or harass election workers.

Aguilar encouraged voters to cast ballots early or return mail ballots directly to election officials or ballot drop boxes. He also urged voters to use the state’s ballot-tracking system.

Nevada’s early voting period runs through Friday, with Election Day on Nov. 3.
Local News
James Wolfgang Perez
James Wolfgang Perez is a journalism and political science student at the University of Nevada, Reno. He also serves as the Executive Editor of The Nevada Sagebrush, UNR's student-run newspaper.
See stories by James Wolfgang Perez