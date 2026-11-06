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Ski season kicks off in Lake Tahoe as Mt. Rose opens for winter

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma
Published November 6, 2026 at 11:17 AM PST
Racks of skis and snowboards stand in front of a mountain with snowy ski runs.
Kat Fulwider
/
KUNR Public Radio
Views from the base of Mt. Rose - Ski Tahoe opening weekend.

The ski season is officially underway in the Lake Tahoe region, with Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe opening Friday, Nov. 6 and several other resorts preparing to welcome skiers and snowboarders in the coming weeks.

Recent snowfall, combined with weeks of snowmaking, has helped crews at Mt. Rose prepare for opening day.

“Over the weekend we got 8 to 10 inches of new snow, and that’s on top of extensive snowmaking that we’ve been doing since the middle of October,” said Mike Pierce, spokesperson for Mt. Rose.

Northstar California and Heavenly Mountain Resort are targeting Nov. 20 for their openings, while Palisades Tahoe is scheduled to follow on Nov. 25.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting a strong El Niño this winter, which could bring above-average precipitation across much of California.

However, warmer-than-normal temperatures could push snow levels higher, making winter conditions less predictable for ski resorts across the region.

Projected opening dates (2026–2027 season)
Tags
Local News Lake Tahoe
Maria Palma
Maria Palma joined KUNR Public Radio in December 2022 as a staff reporter. She reports on regional news, including environmental and social issues in the Lake Tahoe region, and hosts Al Aire con KUNR, the station’s first Spanish-language news segment highlighting community stories.
See stories by Maria Palma