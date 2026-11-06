Ski season kicks off in Lake Tahoe as Mt. Rose opens for winter
The ski season is officially underway in the Lake Tahoe region, with Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe opening Friday, Nov. 6 and several other resorts preparing to welcome skiers and snowboarders in the coming weeks.
Recent snowfall, combined with weeks of snowmaking, has helped crews at Mt. Rose prepare for opening day.
“Over the weekend we got 8 to 10 inches of new snow, and that’s on top of extensive snowmaking that we’ve been doing since the middle of October,” said Mike Pierce, spokesperson for Mt. Rose.
Northstar California and Heavenly Mountain Resort are targeting Nov. 20 for their openings, while Palisades Tahoe is scheduled to follow on Nov. 25.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting a strong El Niño this winter, which could bring above-average precipitation across much of California.
However, warmer-than-normal temperatures could push snow levels higher, making winter conditions less predictable for ski resorts across the region.
Projected opening dates (2026–2027 season)
- Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe: Friday, Nov. 6, 2026
- Northstar California Resort: Friday, Nov. 20, 2026
- Heavenly Mountain Resort: Friday, Nov. 20, 2026
- Palisades Tahoe: Wednesday, November 25, 2026
- Boreal Mountain California: Friday, Nov. 27, 2026
- Sugar Bowl Resort: Friday, Nov. 27, 2026
- Diamond Peak: Thursday, Dec. 3, 2026
- Kirkwood Mountain Resort: Friday, Dec. 4, 2026
- Donner Ski Ranch: Friday, Dec. 11, 2026
- Homewood Mountain Resort: Friday, Dec. 11, 2026
- Tahoe Donner: Saturday, Dec. 12, 2026
- Soda Springs: Friday, Dec. 18, 2026