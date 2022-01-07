© 2022 KUNR
News

Las Vegas Amazon driver lauded for heroism after dog attack

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucretia Cunningham
Published January 7, 2022 at 9:49 PM PST
A woman wearing a medal around her neck holds a proclamation on a large plaque while standing in a court-like room.
Clark County
/
Courtesy
Stephanie Lontz, an Amazon delivery driver, holds the proclamation she was awarded during a Clark County Board of Commissioner's meeting on Jan. 4, 2022. Lontz was also awarded the Distinguished Medal of Honor after she jumped into action to save a woman from a dog attack in December 2021.

An Amazon driver in Clark County is receiving recognition after a viral video showed she put herself in harm's way to save a woman from a dog attack.

A Ring doorbell camera captured the encounter on December 13, 2021 and has been widely shared by media outlets. In it, a woman yells for help in front of a house as she fights to keep an off-the-leash pitbull away from her smaller terrier-type dog. Then, Amazon delivery driver Stephanie Lontz runs into the frame shouting to get the dog’s attention while making enough room for the woman to run inside and shut the door.

Before returning to her delivery route, Lontz leaves the aggressor with her final thoughts: “You’re a bad dog!”

A screenshot from a Ring doorbell camera shows the back of an Amazon driver as she's lifting her knee to keep a dog away from the front of a house
Michael Ray
/
YouTube screenshot
A screenshot from a Ring doorbell camera shows Stephanie Lontz, an Amazon delivery driver, keeping an aggressive dog away from a house on Dec. 13, 2021. Lontz was recognized by Clark County officials on Jan. 4, 2022, when she received a proclamation and the Distinguished Medal of Honor.

This week, Lontz accepted a proclamation and the Distinguished Medal of Honor at a county commissioner’s meeting. Her husband and two children watched from the audience as she reflected on her thoughts from that day when she put herself in harm’s way.

“There’s no instinct that can prepare you for something like that," Lontz said as she accepted her awards. "It’s just, like, your soul is moving your body, and your brain is just preparing for the worst. That’s all I can describe it as.”

Commission Chair Jim Gibson made the award presentation and attested to Lontz’s heroic actions and what they mean for residents.

“What you’ve done is you’ve set an example for all of us," he said. "You’ve shown us, once again, that we’re a real community and that we ought to show forth love for one another.”

Lontz says she hopes people learn from her experience and won’t be afraid to jump into action for others in need.

Watch the full viral video here.

Lucretia Cunningham
Lucretia is a part-time journalist based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
