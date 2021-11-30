-
The idea of selling public lands is sacrilegious in much of the West. In Southern Nevada, the affordable housing crisis may be an extenuating circumstance.
KUNR Today: Nevada approves monoclonal COVID-19 treatment funds, Hospital expanding in Carson ValleyHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.Nevada approves $30 million for monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19By…
Nevada is one of the top 10 states negatively impacted by a lack of business travel during the pandemic, and that has ripple effects on the hospitality…
KUNR Today: Blockchains withdraws Innovation Zones proposal, Poll shows Nevada Dems with narrow leadHere are the morning news headlines for Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.Nevada tech company asks to withdraw 'Innovation Zones' planBy The Associated PressReno bus…
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.COVID-19 Cases Decreasing, But Hospitalizations And Deaths Still High In…
KUNR Today: Evacuation Orders Reduced In South Lake Tahoe, Forest Closures Dampen Outdoor ActivitiesHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.Caldor Fire Evacuation Orders Reduced In South Lake TahoeBy KUNR StaffCAL FIRE…
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Wednesday, July 28, 2021.Indoor Mask Mandates Return Under CDC’s Latest RecommendationsBy Paul…
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Monday, July 26, 2021.At Least 13 Structures Damaged By Tamarack FireBy Noah GlickMore than a dozen…
KUNR Today: Washoe Co. Reports First Delta Variant Death, Vegas Casino Fined For COVID-19 ViolationsHere are your local news headlines for the morning of Friday, July 2, 2021.Washoe County Reports First COVID-19 Delta Variant DeathBy Lucia StarbuckWashoe…
About 3,800 hate incidents against people of Asian descent have been reported nationwide over the past year.In Southern Nevada, Asian Americans are the…