© 2024 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
iPhone users: Having trouble listening live on KUNR.org? Click here to download our app to listen to your favorite shows.
Mountain West News Bureau logo.
Mountain West News Bureau
KUNR Public Radio is a proud partner in the Mountain West News Bureau, a partnership of public media stations that serve Nevada, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico and Wyoming. The mission is to tell stories about the people, places and issues of the Mountain West.

Mountain West cities are heavily polluted by smog, particles from wildfire smoke, report finds

KUNR Public Radio | By Kaleb Roedel
Published May 10, 2024 at 12:55 PM PDT
A wide-angled view of downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, blanketed in wildfire smoke, creating a hazy view of the city.
Courtesy of Utah Fire Info
Wildfire smoke hangs over downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, on Aug. 6, 2021.

A new report from the American Lung Association shows cities across the Western U.S. have some of the most polluted air in the country. But that’s not the case everywhere in the Mountain West.

More than a third of all Americans, or 131 million people, are living in cities with unhealthy levels of air pollution. That’s according to the American Lung Association’s latest “State of the Air” report, an annual “report card” of air quality nationwide.

Spikes in deadly particle pollution are the most severe they’ve been in the organization’s 25-year history of producing the report, which uses pollution data compiled by the Environmental Protection Agency.

“Climate change is causing more dangerous air pollution,” Harold Wimmer, president and CEO of the American Lung Association, said in a press release. “Every day that there are unhealthy levels of ozone or particle pollution means that someone – a child, grandparent, uncle or mother – struggles to breathe. We must do more to ensure everyone has clean air.”

The “State of the Air’ measures three types of pollution: short-term particles, like wildfire smoke; year-round particles, like pollution from industrial plants; and ground-level ozone pollution, or smog.

In the Mountain West, several cities were among the 25 most polluted in at least one pollution category. Las Vegas and Reno ranked in all three categories.

“What's really killing us is the fires,” said Matthew Strickland, an environmental epidemiologist at the University of Nevada, Reno. “And so there's real concerns about everything from respiratory disease to cardiovascular disease to actually a wide range of potential health impacts, like mortality.”

Notably, a few Mountain West cities have some of the nation’s cleanest air in the year-round particle pollution category. That includes Casper, Wyoming (2nd), Cheyenne, Wyoming (6th), Colorado Springs (8th), St. George, Utah (9th), and Grand Junction, Colo. (12th).

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Tags
Local Stories wildfiresair pollutionpollutionsmokesmogReno NevadaLas Vegas
Kaleb Roedel
Kaleb is an award-winning journalist and KUNR’s Mountain West News Bureau reporter. His reporting covers issues related to the environment, wildlife and water in Nevada and the region.
See stories by Kaleb Roedel