All Weather Considered: Feb. 24, 2026

Traces of rain in the valley for your Tuesday and up to an inch or more in the Sierra. Expect wind gusts up to 70 mph in wind-prone areas and up to 110 mph in the mountains.

In addition to the high wind, the slopes are under an Avalanche Warning. With the rain and wind from today and the snow from last week it creates an unstable ground.

There is some snow potential starting at about the 7,500-8,500 ft level, which will rise to 10,000-10,500 ft as the day progresses, adding roughly 6 inches of snow. By early Wednesday morning, the storm will start to break down, leaving us with mostly clear skies for the day.

There's about a 10% chance that we could see more rain tomorrow, but it's unlikely. The rest of the week will start to warm up, reaching close to 70 degrees.