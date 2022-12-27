© 2022 KUNR
News

Sandbag-filling locations in Carson City, Washoe and Lyon Counties

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published December 27, 2022 at 4:15 PM PST
A pile of brown sand with a stack of white bags stacked on wet ground. The sky is overcast.
Courtesy of City of Reno
/
Sandbag filling location at the Reno Fire Station #5 behind the station in the parking lot at 1500 Mayberry Drive in Reno, Nev., on Dec. 27, 2022.

Sandbag filling stations are available ahead of potential flooding from rain expected to hit the Reno, Sparks, and Carson City areas later this week. Snow is expected in higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service.

The City of Reno’s Director of Utility Services, Trina Magoon, explained how sandbags can be used.

“Sandbags can be used to build a little wall to protect your home from runoff or ponding water,” Magoon said, “Typically, they’re stacked in a brick wall formation at locations you want to protect from flooding, so at your doors, or other parts of your yard that you want to protect if you have low-lying areas.”

Residents are also advised to clear debris from storm drains, gutters, and walkways, secure loose objects, and have an emergency plan.

Below are lists of sandbag-filling locations. They are open 24 hours and equipped with empty bags and sand, so bring your own shovel.

Sandbag-filling locations in Washoe County. The bullet points without addresses are intersections and general areas where sand is stored.

More information on sandbags in Washoe County can be found here.

Sandbag-filling locations in Reno

More information on flooding in Reno can be found here.

The City of Sparks does not currently have sandbag filling stations.

Sandbag-filling location in Carson City

Sandbag-filling location in Lyon County. Bags are located inside the brown bear box.

Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning journalist covering politics, focusing on democracy and solutions for KUNR Public Radio. Her goal is to provide helpful and informative coverage for everyday Nevadans.
