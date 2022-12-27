Sandbag-filling locations in Carson City, Washoe and Lyon Counties

The City of Reno’s Director of Utility Services, Trina Magoon, explained how sandbags can be used.

“Sandbags can be used to build a little wall to protect your home from runoff or ponding water,” Magoon said, “Typically, they’re stacked in a brick wall formation at locations you want to protect from flooding, so at your doors, or other parts of your yard that you want to protect if you have low-lying areas.”

Residents are also advised to clear debris from storm drains, gutters, and walkways, secure loose objects, and have an emergency plan.

Below are lists of sandbag-filling locations. They are open 24 hours and equipped with empty bags and sand, so bring your own shovel.

Sandbag-filling locations in Washoe County. The bullet points without addresses are intersections and general areas where sand is stored.

More information on sandbags in Washoe County can be found here .

Sandbag-filling locations in Reno

More information on flooding in Reno can be found here .

The City of Sparks does not currently have sandbag filling stations.

Sandbag-filling location in Carson City

Carson City Public Works, to the west in an empty lot, 3505 Butti Way, Carson City, NV 89701

Sandbag-filling location in Lyon County. Bags are located inside the brown bear box.