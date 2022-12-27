Sandbag-filling locations in Carson City, Washoe and Lyon Counties
Sandbag filling stations are available ahead of potential flooding from rain expected to hit the Reno, Sparks, and Carson City areas later this week. Snow is expected in higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service.
The City of Reno’s Director of Utility Services, Trina Magoon, explained how sandbags can be used.
“Sandbags can be used to build a little wall to protect your home from runoff or ponding water,” Magoon said, “Typically, they’re stacked in a brick wall formation at locations you want to protect from flooding, so at your doors, or other parts of your yard that you want to protect if you have low-lying areas.”
Residents are also advised to clear debris from storm drains, gutters, and walkways, secure loose objects, and have an emergency plan.
Below are lists of sandbag-filling locations. They are open 24 hours and equipped with empty bags and sand, so bring your own shovel.
Sandbag-filling locations in Washoe County. The bullet points without addresses are intersections and general areas where sand is stored.
- Lemmon Drive and Pompe Way intersection, Lemmon Valley
- Lemmon Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 130 Nectar St, Reno, NV 89506
- Silver Knolls Volunteer Fire Station, 11525 N Red Rock Rd, Reno, NV 89508
- Golden Valley Park (Hillview entrance), 7490 Hillview Drive Reno, NV 89506
- Washoe County Operations Yard, 3101 Longley Ln, Reno, NV 89502
- Highland Ranch Parkway, one mile west of Pyramid Hwy, Sparks
- Blue Heron Circle and Warrior Lane, Belli Ranch
- Toll Road and Geiger Grade intersection, Nevada 89521
- Andrew Lane and Paddlewheel Lane intersection, Pleasant Valley 89521
- Pagni Lane and Old Hwy 395 intersection, Pleasant Valley
- Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Station 32, 1240 Eastlake Blvd, New Washoe City, NV 89704
- Eastlake Blvd and Gander Lane intersection, New Washoe City, NV 89704
- Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Station 30, 3905 US-395 ALT, New Washoe City, NV 89704
More information on sandbags in Washoe County can be found here.
Sandbag-filling locations in Reno
- City of Reno Corporation Yard, outside the gate, 1640 E Commercial Row, Reno, NV 89512. This location has limited quantities of pre-filled bags available for people with disabilities from 7 am to 4 pm Monday to Friday.
- Mira Loma Park, south end of the parking lot, 3000 S McCarran Blvd, Reno, NV 89502
- Jack Tighe Memorial Fields, in the parking lot, 325 VFW Historic Ln, Reno, NV 89509
- Moya Boulevard near the intersection of Red Baron Boulevard, Reno, NV 89506
- Reno Fire Station #5, in the parking lot, 1500 Mayberry Dr, Reno, NV 89509
- Horseman’s Park, in the parking lot, 2800 Pioneer Drive, Reno, NV 89509
- Idlewild Park, in the parking lot of the James D. Hoff Peace Officer Memorial, 2055 Idlewild Dr, Reno, NV 89509
More information on flooding in Reno can be found here.
The City of Sparks does not currently have sandbag filling stations.
Sandbag-filling location in Carson City
- Carson City Public Works, to the west in an empty lot, 3505 Butti Way, Carson City, NV 89701
Sandbag-filling location in Lyon County. Bags are located inside the brown bear box.
- Mound House Fire Station, 56 Red Rock Rd, Carson City, NV 89706
- Silver City Community Center, 385 High St., Silver City, NV 89428
- Fire Station #39, 460 Dayton Valley Rd., Dayton, NV 89403
- Dayton Valley Road, just southwest of Sutro Rd
- Fire Station #35, 231 Corral Dr., Dayton, NV 89403
- Stagecoach Community Center, 8105 US-50, Stagecoach, NV 89429
- Silver Springs Juvenile Probation Office, 1075 Pyramid Ave., Silver Springs, NV 89429