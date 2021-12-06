© 2021 KUNR
Omicron variant threatens global supply chain as the holidays approach

Published December 6, 2021 at 10:11 AM PST

With the holiday shopping season here and a new COVID-19 variant threatening to further slow the global supply chain, the Biden administration has tried to strike a hopeful tone. But as China remains conservative with the virus, some of its ports are overloaded and understaffed.

Paul Bingham, a transportation economist with IHS Markit, joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

