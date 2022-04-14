Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James makes his first court appearance

Updated April 14, 2022 at 2:18 PM ET

Frank James, the suspect arrested in the Brooklyn subway attack, made his first court appearance on Thursday.

James, 62, will be held without bail after arraignment on federal charges of conducting a violent attack against a mass transportation system. His lawyers have requested that he be given a psychiatric evaluation. They also requested magnesium pills for cramps he experiences in his legs.

James' court-appointed lawyers accepted the detention order, but asked that bail be made available at a later date if possible.

Prosecutors said that James "terrifyingly" fired on passengers in the subway.

"The defendant's attack was premeditated, was carefully planned, and it caused terror among the victims and our entire city," Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Winik told the court.

James made no remarks during his in-person court appearance, except to acknowledge that he understood the charges against him. If found guilty, he faces life in prison.

Law enforcement officials arrested James on Wednesday. His alleged attack on the subway system Tuesday left 10 people shot. No one died in the attack, but at least 23 people were injured in the rampage.

