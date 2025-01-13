Jack Smith's election interference report against Trump is out

The Department of Justice early Tuesday released its long-awaited election interference report against President-elect Donald Trump, after a protracted legal fight.

Prosecutors dropped the two criminal cases against Trump after he won the 2024 election, and the final report by Smith is their last chance to explain their decisions.

Smith, in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland prefacing the report, defended his work and his team, as well as his impartiality in pursuing the federal cases against Trump, whom prosecutors ended up charging with election interference in Washington, D.C., and with hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort and refusing to return them to the FBI.

"I can assure you that neither l nor the prosecutors on my team would have tolerated or taken part in any action by our Office for partisan political purposes," he wrote. "My Office had one north star: to follow the facts and law wherever they led. Nothing more and nothing less."

Florida district judge Aileen Cannon on Monday evening paved the way for the DOJ to release the first part of Smith's inquiry into Trump, covering the investigation and charges against him tied to the 2020 presidential election. Cannon denied a motion by Trump's former co-defendants who sought to block the release.

The DOJ agreed not to publicly release volume two of its report, about the classified documents case, to avoid interfering with an ongoing case against two other defendants. But it wants to release the first volume, covering the investigation and charges against Trump tied to the 2020 presidential election.

Smith submitted his report to the DOJ on Jan. 7, and resigned on Jan. 10, as had been expected.

Trump has argued the special counsel was appointed unlawfully, and that any public report would be legally invalid and hurt his transition into the White House. He has sought to intervene in the Florida case to block the report's release, and had threatened to fire Smith once he's inaugurated on Jan. 20.

When the DOJ shared news of Smith's resignation in a court filing, Trump celebrated the news on Truth Social, adding: "Deranged Jack accomplished nothing, except to show what complete losers my political opponents are!!!"

Smith strongly defended the report's work, and emphasized that the DOJ never sought to interfere in it.

"To all who know me well, the claim from Mr. Trump that my decisions as a prosecutor were influenced or directed by the Biden administration or other political actors is, in a word, laughable," he wrote.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.



