Several countries expected to recognize Palestinian state

Published June 12, 2025 at 9:04 AM PDT

Opposition to the war in Gaza has fueled a new diplomatic approach.

France is leading an effort to support the formal recognition of a Palestinian state.

It’s a significant step major Western countries were reluctant to take until the devastation caused by the war. Israel is threatening to retaliate.

NPR’s Daniel Estrin reports.

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

