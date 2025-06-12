© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This is a critical moment.
The House voted Thursday to take back approved federal funding for public media, and the rescission now moves to the Senate, where only 50 votes are needed to make these cuts a reality.
Learn what you can do to support KUNR and public media right now

What we know about the Air India plane crash

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 12, 2025 at 9:06 AM PDT

An Air India flight bound for London crashed shortly after departing the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. The flight carrying 242 passengers and crew members crashed into a medical college minutes after taking off. Ahmedabad’s police commissioner says one passenger has been found alive.

We get the latest on this developing story from Diaa Hadid, NPR’s international correspondent in Mumbai.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom