© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This is a critical moment.
The House voted Thursday to take back approved federal funding for public media, and the rescission now moves to the Senate, where only 50 votes are needed to make these cuts a reality.
Learn what you can do to support KUNR and public media right now

Haiti conflict escalates as gangs spread across country

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 16, 2025 at 9:02 AM PDT

A record number of Haitians have had to leave behind their homes, lives and communities to flee political violence within the country. According to the United Nations, nearly 1.3 million people in Haiti are currently displaced. Haiti has been in a political tailspin since the 2021 assassination of its president, Jovenel Moise.

Host Lisa Mullins gets the latest from Jacqueline Charles, Haiti and Caribbean correspondent for the Miami Herald.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom