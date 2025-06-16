© 2025 KUNR
What we know about the man suspected of shooting 2 Minnesota lawmakers

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 16, 2025 at 8:59 AM PDT

Minnesota law enforcement authorities have arrested the man suspected in the killing of State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, and the shootings of State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette. The suspect has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with Minnesota Public Radio’s Matt Sepic.

Here & Now Newsroom