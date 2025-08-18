© 2025 KUNR
Trump and Zelenskyy meet to discuss ending Russian war

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 18, 2025 at 8:47 AM PDT

On Monday in Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is meeting with President Trump, accompanied by European leaders, hoping to reach a deal that ends the war in Ukraine. This meeting follows Friday’s summit in Alaska, where Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met. That meeting didn’t lead to any breakthroughs, and Russia has continued its attacks on Ukraine.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Frederik Pleitgen, international correspondent and anchor at CNN, to learn more.

