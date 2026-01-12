The story of one shuttered West Virginia newspaper

Find the original audio here.

Owners are shuttering two newspapers every week, many of them in rural places like Welch, West Virginia.

Missy Nester grew up in Welch and bought the paper in 2018 to save it. But she couldn’t make the economics work, and last year, shuttered the Welch News.

Reporter Todd Melby went to Welch to find out more about Nester’s efforts and what is lost when a town doesn’t have local news.

