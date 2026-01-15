Minnesota activist weighs in on supporting Somali community amid violence

Tense protests continue after a second Immigration and Customs Enforcement shooting in Minneapolis.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Habon Abdulle, the executive director of the nonprofit Ayada Leads in Minneapolis. She advocates for women in civic leadership and has trained leaders such as Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar. She’s been in emergency meetings all morning to help her community.

