Fil Corbitt is a radio maker and audio artist in the Sierra Nevada outside Reno. Their work has appeared on Snap Judgment, 99% Invisible, NPR’s Hidden Brain and several others. Fil was a participant of the PRX Google Podcasts Creator Program and a finalist for the 2023 Third Coast International Audio Awards.

Fil’s principle project is a podcast called The Wind, a long-form podcast about listening and sound made at a handmade desk in the forest. They create a short, weekly two-minute version of the show for KUNR called “Postcards from The Wind.”

Listen or subscribe to The Wind at www.TheWind.org.