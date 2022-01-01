Molly Peterson, Climate Central

Molly Peterson is a consultant for Climate Central and reports for KQED science and news on climate change, catastrophe and risk. Previously she was an environment correspondent at Southern California Public Radio. Her work has also appeared in The New York Times, The Guardian, NPR, High Country News, Code Switch, and other national outlets. She has been honored with awards from Public Radio News Directors Incorporated, Investigative Reporters and Editors, the Society for Professional Journalists, the Los Angeles Press Club, and RTNDA Edward R. Murrow awards, among others.

View Peterson’s coverage for KQED and NPR.