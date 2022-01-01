Molly Peterson
A jury in California on Monday awarded more than $2 billion to a couple who claimed Monsanto's Roundup weed killer caused their cancer. Monsanto is a subsidiary of Bayer.
Severe flooding has hit communities in northern California in the wake of heavy rain.
California's drought has the state re-thinking who has the right to its water. A complex system dating back to the 19th century divides up the state's supplies.
Forecasters say it is highly likely an El Nino weather system in the Northern Hemisphere will last until the spring of next year. The El Nino could bring much needed rain to the drought-stricken West.
Under the growing burden of drought, California is struggling to supply enough water to all of the people currently living there. The state is also working on ways to ensure water for millions more residents expected to live there in the future.
Arborists are in New Orleans this week to reassess the post-Katrina health of the city's trees. The prognosis is not good for many of the magnolias in the city's center, and some of the struggling trees will be brought down. After Hurricane Katrina, arborists had hoped trees would eventually pull through.