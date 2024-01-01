Nur Hossain was born and raised in Chattogram, Bangladesh, and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Nur earned his bachelor’s degree in Sociology from the University of Dhaka. He also studied journalism at Northampton Community College in Pennsylvania from 2019-20 under the Community College Initiative (CCI) Program, a 10-month exchange program funded by the U.S. Department of State. Nur also worked for the leading daily Prothom Alo in Bangladesh as a sub-editor between 2021 and 2023. Prior to that, he served as a university correspondent at the Daily Sun, an English daily in Bangladesh.

Nur is highly passionate about writing and sees himself using journalism to bring about changes in society. His hobbies include reading books and long-form news stories.