Zoe Malen is a visual intern for KUNR. She is studying journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno with an emphasis on film and media production and a minor in videography.

At the station, Zoe creates logos and digital illustrations. She also takes photos for news stories and is working on a personal visual story.

Outside of KUNR, Zoe enjoys doing anything creative, from photography to upcycling clothing, crafting, traveling, and more.