Politics and Policy

Washoe Commission Appoints 3 Lawmakers For Special Session

KUNR Public Radio | By Bob Conrad
Published September 30, 2016 at 3:31 PM PDT
washoe-county-chambers-1-of-1.jpg
ThisisReno.com

The Washoe County Board of Commissioners has approved three people to serve at the Nevada Legislature for an upcoming special session. Our reporter Bob Conrad has the story.

Commissioners named Jesse Haw and Julia Ratti for state senate, and Dominic Brunetti for state assembly.

The term of the appointments is just for the special session, which will be held next month. Lawmakers will consider approving a stadium in Las Vegas for the Raiders football team.

The dates are still being worked out, but Governor Brian Sandoval called that special session last week.

While some see the stadium as a positive for economic development in the state, others are coming out in opposition, including a group called the Nevada Taxpayers Association. The Las Vegas Review-Journal is reporting that the group has cited uncertainties in the deal along with data showing that subsidized stadiums can be detrimental to communities. 

Bob Conrad
Bob Conrad, PhD, APR is a media professional with more than 20 years of experience in journalism, public relations, marketing and publishing. He's the co-founder of ThisisReno.com, a locally owned and operated online news website. The site won the 2011 Judge's Choice Award from the Sierra Nevada Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America, as well as a Silver Spike Award from the same organization.
