Conservative activist Charlie Kirk has been shot at an event in Utah

Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was shot Wednesday at an event at a Utah college, Turning Point said.

Videos posted to social media show Kirk speaking into a handheld microphone while sitting under a white tent emblazoned with the slogan, “The American Comeback” and “Prove Me Wrong.”

A single shot rings out and Kirk can be seen reaching up with his right hand as a large volume of blood gushes from the left side of his neck. Stunned spectators gasp and scream, and some run away. The AP was able to confirm the videos were taken at Sorensen Center courtyard on the Utah Valley University campus, where Kirk was scheduled to speak on Wednesday.

Here's the latest:

Gabby Giffords says she is horrified about the shooting

Giffords, a former U.S. representative for Arizona who suffered a serious brain injury when she was shot in 2011, posted on X about the attack on Kirk.

“I’m horrified to hear that Charlie Kirk was shot at an event in Utah,” she wrote Wednesday.

“Democratic societies will always have political disagreements, but we must never allow America to become a country that confronts those disagreements with violence.”

Kirk was speaking at a debate hosted by Turning Point USA when he was shot

The event at Utah Valley University had been met with divided opinions on campus.

An online petition calling for university administrators to bar Kirk from appearing receiving nearly 1,000 signatures.

The university issued a statement last week citing First Amendment rights and affirming its “commitment to free speech, intellectual inquiry, and constructive dialogue.”

Trump says, 'we must all pray for Charlie Kirk'

“A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!” the president said in a post on Truth Social.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the FBI is “closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk.”

Vice President JD Vance also called for prayers, calling Charlie Kirk “a genuinely good guy and a young father.”

Health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Attorney General Pam Bondi, and House Speaker Mike Johnson joined the chorus of Trump officials offering their prayers to Kirk.

Support also came from across the aisle.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom called the shooting “disgusting, vile, and reprehensible. In the United States of America, we must reject political violence in EVERY form.”

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said: “Political violence has absolutely no place in our nation.”

Aubrey Laitsch at Turning Point USA confirms Charlie Kirk has been hospitalized

“He is in the hospital, and we are praying for him at this time,” said Aubrey Laitsch, public relations manager for Turning Point USA.

Former Utah congressman says Kirk had some security but not enough

Jason Chaffetz, a Republican who was at the event, said told Fox News Channel that he heard one shot and saw Kirk go back.

“It seemed like it was a close shot,” Chaffetz said, who seemed shaken as he spoke.

He said there was a light police presence at the event and Kirk had some security but not enough.

“Utah is one of the safest places on the planet,” he said. “And so we just don’t have these types of things.”