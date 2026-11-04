1A: The 2026 down-ballot results roundup

NPR

It’s no surprise that results in the races for the Senate and House dominated headlines this week .

But as Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis once said, “states are the laboratories of democracy” — the policies therein being crafted by state legislatures and, of course, governors.

This week, 36 states picked their governors . Those leaders, old and new, will help shape everything from state budgets to abortion access.

Voters across the country also weighed in on 145 proposed laws and constitutional amendments , considering everything from new taxes to transgender sports bans and voter ID mandates. We sit down with a panel of experts to talk about these results.

Guests:



Reid Wilson , founder and editor, Pluribus News

, founder and editor, Pluribus News Jessica Taylor , Senate and governors editor, The Cook Political Report

, Senate and governors editor, The Cook Political Report Stephen Fowler , political reporter, NPR

, political reporter, NPR Lucia Starbuck , journalist, KUNR

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