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KUNR 2026 Election Coverage
Stories from the KUNR newsroom and regional partners related to the 2026 elections.

1A: The 2026 down-ballot results roundup

NPR | By Lucia Starbuck, Claire Mufson
Published November 4, 2026 at 12:48 PM PST
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NPR

It’s no surprise that results in the races for the Senate and House dominated headlines this week.

But as Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis once said, “states are the laboratories of democracy” — the policies therein being crafted by state legislatures and, of course, governors.

This week, 36 states picked their governors. Those leaders, old and new, will help shape everything from state budgets to abortion access.

Voters across the country also weighed in on 145 proposed laws and constitutional amendments, considering everything from new taxes to transgender sports bans and voter ID mandates. We sit down with a panel of experts to talk about these results.

Guests:

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

This episode originally aired and was published on the1a.org on Nov. 4, 2026. Learn more about 1A on KUNR FM.
Politics and Policy
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show Purple Politics Nevada. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
See stories by Lucia Starbuck