Stories from the KUNR newsroom and regional partners related to the 2026 elections.
State of Nevada: 2026 midterms, local sports, and Clark County's new poet laureate
Key early takeaways from Tuesday's record-breaking midterms, including KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck; the latest on all things local sports; and Clark County's newly minted poet laureate, Elle Hope, has big plans. All that on the latest State of Nevada.
This episode originally aired and was published on KNPR.org on Nov. 4, 2026. Learn more about State of Nevada on KUNR FM.