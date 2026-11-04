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KUNR 2026 Election Coverage
Stories from the KUNR newsroom and regional partners related to the 2026 elections.

State of Nevada: 2026 midterms, local sports, and Clark County's new poet laureate

Nevada Public Radio | By Paul Boger,
Lucia Starbuck
Published November 4, 2026 at 2:17 PM PST
A man speaking into a microphone while standing behind a podium. He is on a stage, surrounded by a group of people.
Rick Arevalo
/
Nevada Public Radio
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford speaks at an election night event Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in Las Vegas.

Key early takeaways from Tuesday's record-breaking midterms, including KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck; the latest on all things local sports; and Clark County's newly minted poet laureate, Elle Hope, has big plans. All that on the latest State of Nevada.

This episode originally aired and was published on KNPR.org on Nov. 4, 2026. Learn more about State of Nevada on KUNR FM.
Politics and Policy
Paul Boger
Paul Boger is the KNPR State of Nevada Host/Producer and Reporter, and a former reporter at KUNR Public Radio.
See stories by Paul Boger
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show Purple Politics Nevada. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
See stories by Lucia Starbuck