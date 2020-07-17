The 31st Special Session Of The Nevada Legislature: Live Blog

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak issued the formal proclamation to call the Nevada Legislature into a special session beginning on Wednesday, July 8 at 9 a.m. to address the historic budget shortfall. This is the 31st Special Session in Nevada’s history.

Tune in to both chambers of the state legislature to watch live:

Watch the stream on YouTube

2:20 p.m. | July 17, 2020

Lawmakers Look To Mines For More Tax Revenue

By Lucia Starbuck

Republicans in the Nevada Legislature have beaten back a late-night attempt by Democrats to cap the amount of money mining companies can deduct from their state tax bill.

Introduced late in the evening, lawmakers spent much of the 9th day of the 31st Special Session debating Assembly Bill 4 -- a measure that looked to reign in more money from mining companies.

Under current law, mining companies can apply significant deductions from the amount of taxes they must pay each year. Under AB4, those deductions would have been capped at 60 percent of their current levels, bringing an additional $54 million into the state’s general fund for fiscal year 2021.

For Democrats, the measure would have helped limit the impact the budget cuts will have on working families.

“We have the opportunity today to vote on new revenue to help fill the massive holes in our budget,” said Assemblywoman Sara Peters of Reno. “Holes that don’t just represent dollars and cents, but families, Nevadan families, who are struggling to pay their bills or keep their small businesses open.”

AB4 was widely praised by public education and healthcare advocates during a public hearing on the bill -- who spent much of the week pushing lawmakers to take a stronger stance on mine operators.

Republicans in both the Senate and Assembly strongly criticized the bill arguing that the mines operate on tight budgets and that increasing the tax burden would ultimately affect the blue-collar workers in rural communities.

And while the measure passed the Democratic Supermajority in the Assembly, the measure failed to make it past the eight Republican members of the Senate.

Republican Senator Joe Hardy of Boulder City said the process felt a lot like a stick-up of the mining industry.

“People can understand that we have differences of opinion. They really do not like it when we use procedures to limit access to the process of having input. When we do it in the dark, behind closed doors without time to be involved and make it problematic to have any influence, they don’t like that. In the West, wearing a mask at night [and] demanding money, it doesn’t look right.”

Earlier this week, lawmakers passed a measure requiring mines to prepay their tax bill. That does not raise revenue, nor does it address the five percent cap on mining proceeds. To change that would require a constitutional amendment.

Lucia Starbuck is a corps member with Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project.