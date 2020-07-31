The 32nd Special Session Of The Nevada Legislature: Live Blog

Watch the stream on YouTube.

1:24 p.m. | July 31, 2020

Lawmakers Call Special Session To Order

by Paul Boger

A little more than a couple of hours into the 32nd Special Session, lawmakers have, so far, introduced four bills.

AB1 makes technical changes (read: clarifies/fixes typos) to a series of laws including former felon re-enfranchisement and how long a landlord has to wait before they can begin eviction procedures, and adds online businesses to the list of regulated money lenders.

AB2 gives lawmakers the ability to continue participating in interim committee meetings remotely in future years. Committees have worked remotely for the past several months under the governor’s current emergency orders. This bill would give them the option to continue the practice in future interim periods. The measure would also require that any constitutional amendment proposed during a special session be printed immediately, thereby skirting a rule that any proposed amendment be submitted three months before the next legislative election.

AB3 looks to take on policing reform. The proposed legislation clarifies that anyone can record any law enforcement activity. It also tones down the language currently in state statute requiring police to use “only the amount of reasonable force necessary” to carry out an arrest. Current law allows police to use “all necessary means.” In addition, the measure bans chokeholds which have been linked to several deaths of individuals in police custody including George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died with a police officer’s knee on his neck, sparking weeks of civil unrest across the country. It would also create a “duty to intervene” in which officers must step in and stop or prevent another officer from using unreasonable force.

In the Senate, lawmakers spent their first day of the special session examining SB1, a measure giving courts greater leeway to create alternative dispute resolutions in eviction cases. The measure brought forward by Nevada Supreme Court Justice James Hardesty looks to potentially curb an expected avalanche of evictions once the governor’s moratorium on evictions ends in August.

Lawmakers are also expected to propose a constitutional amendment aimed at changing the state’s mining tax structure. However, they can only start that process in this session. It’ll still be years before voters would see any proposal on the ballot.

8:43 p.m. | July 30, 2020

Sisolak Calls Special Session For Friday

by Paul Boger

Governor Steve Sisolak has called for the 32nd Special Session of the Nevada Legislature to begin on Friday, July 31 at 9 a.m.

In the proclamation, Sisolak directs lawmakers to take on a proverbial laundry list of policy issues.

That includes addressing criminal and social justice reform as well as ensuring the right to vote amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He's also calling on the legislature to create protections and additional support for the unemployed, business owners and renters facing eviction.

In a statement released along with the proclamation, Sisolak says he expects the session to be "thorough and as efficient as possible."

This is the second special session called this month. The first was dedicated to addressing a roughly $1.2 billion budget hole created by the pandemic's economic fallout.