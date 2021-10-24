Ahmaud Arbery muralist turns to Brunswick history

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The trial of three white men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery has put Brunswick back in the national spotlight. Arbery was the 25-year old Black man shot to death last year while jogging through a neighborhood.

Artist Marvin Weeks memorialized Arbery in a mural that has become a focal point for racial justice advocates in this town on the Georgia coast.

"I think that's very important," Weeks says. "A gathering place, you know, because my work really centers around neighborhoods."

Last Sunday ahead of jury selection about 200 demonstrators chanted "Justice for Ahmaud!" beneath the two-story portrait of Arbery. Weeks painted it on the side of a building that's being re-developed as an African-American cultural center.

Weeks says this is what he'd hoped to see happening around the artwork.

"Because there's always a meeting place — a place to do the call and to talk about the issues that's going on," he says. "I think the mural does that."

The mural is adapted from Arbery's high school graduation picture. He's smiling and dressed in a tux. Weeks painted it on a wall of tabby which is a strong, stucco-like siding made from sand, seashells and lime. The method was brought here by enslaved Africans.

"I thought it was a perfect element to illustrate him in it," Weeks says, noting how the textures give the painting a distinctive feel.

"When you look at it closely, I think you see pathways of different things in there."

An art piece for all of Brunswick

Weeks, who is 67, grew up in Brunswick, in a house not far from here. He left as a young man to pursue his art career in Florida, where he serves on the Miami Arts and Entertainment Council.

But Weeks remains rooted to his home community. And now in the aftermath of Arbery's killing, he's spending more time here. He's planning another art installation on the corner near the Arbery mural.

"This is going to be an art piece for the entire Brunswick," he says. "It shows the history of Brunswick and the African-American history is not disconnected from the general history."

Weeks has set up a makeshift studio inside the cultural center site where he has large plywood cutouts that he's coating with white primer. These will be the base for his design to transform a rusty sign post - left over from a restaurant demolished years ago - into something new.

"That'll be like the big bulb of a tree," he says, explaining how vines and branches will incorporate portraits of key figures along with scenery from Brunswick's environment.

"I've gotten some oak tree leaves, and placed them in there," he says. "And oyster shells."

Weeks recalls with fondness growing up among Brunswick's salt marshes and Spanish-moss draped oak trees. He says as a kid he would dig in his yard for shards of pottery and other fragments of history. His mother's green thumb was a major influence.

"My mother was a flower person right here in Brunswick," he says. "She would fix her yards up. We never thought we were poor because it was so rich with so many things that we did. You just go and plant a flower and you'll change that neighborhood."

Finding stories hidden and 'hushed over' for decades

Now Weeks is trying to change Brunswick by broadening the conversation to include stories that have been hidden, or hushed, over decades.

He unfurls a portrait of a Reconstruction era figure he wants to include in the installation.

"I've been researching Tunis Campbell and the legacy he left along the coast that people have kind of hidden and not talked about," says Weeks.

Campbell was a key African-American leader — a state senator and military governor for communities of formerly enslaved people on Georgia's Sea Islands. Former slave holders eventually ran them off the land.

Weeks says not acknowledging all that has happened here allows history to repeat itself. And that's how he sees Ahmaud Arbery's killing, a tragedy that was little known when it happened in February 2020.

A pickup truck was the enemy

It wasn't until months later, when graphic cell phone video was leaked, that Arbery became another name to call in the movement for racial justice.

The video shows three white men chasing Arbery with pickup trucks as he is running through a neighborhood on the outskirts of town. When he's cornered, Arbery fights back and is killed by three shotgun blasts.

Weeks says he couldn't help but think about his childhood, when he and friends would cut through alleyways in white neighborhoods.

"A pickup truck was the enemy," he recalls.

He described that as Black children would be walking to the store or the park, white people would pass them riding in the back of pickup trucks.

"And holler at you and throw something. Everyone my age could tell you that was the fear when you saw a pickup truck coming."

Weeks says he thinks a racial divide persists because people haven't been honest about their shared history and interconnectedness.

"Everybody's saying 'be quiet, calm down, the outsiders are coming in,' as if somebody is coming in to tell this story, as if there's something to hide," Weeks says.

"I think we're continuing that old 'everything is alright, show everyone from the outside everything is okay.' It hasn't been okay."

Weeks says it won't be okay until people can acknowledge that Brunswick belongs to all of its citizens no matter their race.



(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Hi, Tom. Coming next live at 5 on the road from Decatur County, you'll meet the people of Greensburg and learn of the quality of life here.

ASMA KHALID, HOST:

That news clip from a local Indiana NBC station is 35 years old. But the people of Greensburg, Ind., still want you to get to know them, maybe even well enough to become neighbors. Greensburg is a small city about an hour southeast of Indianapolis, population around 12,000. But it has grand ambitions to grow. And it's offering remote workers a couple of incentives to relocate.

JOSHUA MARSH: I think there's a lot of opportunity in small towns and small cities across America, just like mine. I'm college-educated and a lawyer, as well. But I chose to come home.

KHALID: That's Greensburg's mayor, Joshua Marsh. He says new residents can look forward to $5,000 to help with their move, a free membership to the YMCA, which, by the way, has an indoor pool, plus this surprising perk.

MARSH: Grandparents on demand.

KHALID: Yeah, you heard that right. Grandparents on demand for all your grandparenting needs. Tami Wenning and her husband, Dan, live in Greensburg. They have grandkids. So they know the deal. And they are eager to step in for newcomers who don't have family nearby.

TAMI WENNING: When we have, like, a grandparents day thing, it's packed. I would be more than happy to go to a school and be there for a child, so they're not the only one without a grandma.

KHALID: Tami Wenning says she and her husband are very involved in the community. They've hosted international exchange students and played a part in the city's leadership. They consider stand-in grandparenting a natural next step.

WENNING: We have all that love and parenting and grandparenting skills that we don't mind sharing with the community. I said, I could be that grandma. And I bet my husband would be willing to be the grandpa. And he didn't blink. He said, sure.

KHALID: Mayor Joshua Marsh says this benefit could help newcomers adapt to that Greensburg way of life.

MARSH: I know that that would be one of the most challenging parts if you move to somewhere - would be, what do you do? Or how do you meet new people? So we're trying to, you know, sort of smooth that process out a little bit.

KHALID: Tami Wenning, who's also in charge of the county's community foundation, says Greensburg has a lot to offer - a new brewery, a historic downtown with a co-working space and, of course, that quintessential Hoosier hospitality.

WENNING: We - I guess we epitomize the Midwest. But we have what you need right here. And you've got the security of being in a small-town atmosphere.

KHALID: So far, the Wennings are the only confirmed volunteer grandparents on standby. Note they are willing to babysit from time to time, too. To qualify for this special benefit, new residents need to make the move to Greensburg within a year. And if enough do, hey, these grandparents on demand may be in demand, indeed.

