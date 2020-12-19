 Digging For Love In ‘Ammonite’: Robin’s Movie Review | KUNR
Related Program: 
Movie Minutes with Robin Holabird

Digging For Love In ‘Ammonite’: Robin’s Movie Review

By 1 hour ago
  • A profile of Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan looking past each other with water in the background.
    Neon

Having finally visited one of my bucket list destinations during a 2020 COVID-safe road trip this summer, I come to the movie Ammonite with an extra degree of enthusiasm. Nevada’s Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park near Gabbs let me see the state’s very own fossil: a huge, ocean reptile often called a “sea lizard.” The Ammonite movie focuses on Mary Anning, an 1840s British fossil hunter renowned for finding museum-quality specimens of Ichthyosaurs, along with the shells that are featured in the story’s title. Besides appreciating fossils, I find positive points in any movie that stars Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan, two fine actresses ladled with numerous Oscar nominations.

Sure enough, the actresses dominate the screen with their striking faces and strong sense of their roles. Both characters live outside their era’s expectations. Like an ammonite, Anning protects herself with a shell of isolation, a look Winslet brings to her hardened face. More brittle than her caregiver, Ronan’s younger woman hides in her own shell but emerges with passionate freedom.

Ichthyosaurs show up as well, both as fossils and in drawings at the end. But of course, no one really wants to make a movie about ichthyosaurs — unless as a form of Loch Ness Monster. No, Ammonite covers romance, an unsubstantiated affair between the fossil hunter and the younger woman staying with her.

Though the affair’s historical reality remains speculative, it serves as the film’s main thrust and follows conventions of the LGBTQ subgenre of lesbian love stories. This means a younger-older dynamic like in Carol. A past era as in Desert Hearts. Seaside locations as in Portrait of a Lady on Fire. A distinct community as in Disobedience. And really intense sex as in Blue is the Warmest Color and all of those films.

As a result, much of Ammonite feels familiar, highlighted primarily by a standout cast and effective use of locations along England’s Jurassic Coast. Despite its lead character’s propensity to dig for fossils in sand and dirt, Ammonite lacks groundbreaking originality.

Ammonite streams through premium on demand services.

Robin Holabird is a former film commissioner for the Nevada Film Office and a longtime KUNR entertainment reviewer. Catch her commentary Fridays during Fresh Air, between 2:37 and 2:47 p.m.

KUNR's Jayden Perez adapted this story for web.

Tags: 
movie reviews
Web Adaptations: Jayden Perez

Related Content

Pondering ‘What The Constitution Means To Me’: Robin's Movie Review

By Dec 12, 2020
Heidi Schreck is holding a U.S. Constitution and smiling.
Amazon Studios

The new take on Broadway’s play called What the Constitution Means to Me defies typical movie reviewer reactions. We critics usually chastise filmmakers who fail to make a screen version of a play feel cinematic. But both director Marielle Heller and writer/star Heidi Schreck deserve kudos for bringing the sense of an intimate play onto home screens.

Join A Road Trip With A Goat In ‘Half Brothers’: Robin's Movie Review

By Dec 5, 2020
Luis Gerardo Méndez and Connor Del Rio run toward the camera while Del Rio carries a goat.
Focus Features

Things get weird when I describe why I like the new movie Half Brothers so well. Okay, not so odd when I mention that I take Spanish classes, so I appreciate the chance to listen to the language, which occurs off and on during the film. But perhaps weird when I chuckle at a sideline gag about a kid wearing masks of famous movie serial killers. And especially peculiar when I feel rewarded for finding a story that makes good use of a goat. Hey, I like goats.

Grappling With A Dysfunctional Family In ‘Hillbilly Elegy’: Robin's Movie Review

By Nov 28, 2020
Amy Adams and Glenn Close are standing and looking at the camera.
Netflix

The movie Hillbilly Elegy sets itself up with a challenge it never overcomes — celebrating family disfunction. The movie’s inspiration, J.D. Vance, credits a hard-knocks childhood for turning him into a successful lawyer and bestselling author, painting a vivid portrait of his drug-addled mother and crusty grandmother.  Director Ron Howard runs with these two women as the selling point for his movie version of the book.