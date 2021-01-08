Man Who Posed For Photos Sitting At A Desk In Pelosi's Office Has Been Arrested

Updated at 4 p.m. ET

The Justice Department says Richard Barnett, identified as the man who sat at a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the siege of the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump extremists, has been arrested.

Barnett was taken into custody in his home state of Arkansas. His identity and place of residence became a hot topic of discussion online, sparked by the striking photo of him with his feet up on the desk.

Other figures who made headlines at the riot are also now facing charges — including West Virginia state Del. Derrick Evans, a Republican who took office one month ago. Evans streamed video from the Capitol that was widely seen on his Facebook page, showing him on the grounds and just outside the building.

A signed complaint charges Evans with entering a restricted area, Justice Department officials said.

Along with Evans and Barnett, 12 other people are now charged with federal crimes, including many counts of intent to impede government business and unlawful entry into a restricted area. Some also face weapons charges.

Barnett is charged with entering a restricted area, along with "violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds" and "theft of public money, property, or records." The Justice Department notes that he "allegedly entered a restricted area of the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi."

After exiting the Capitol, Barnett spoke in a profanity-laced video to The New York Times about being in Pelosi's office, waving a piece of mail he said he had taken.

Barnett is being held at the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Fayetteville, Ark., according to Charlie Robbins of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Arkansas.

Outrage over the photo and the insurrection in the seat of U.S. democracy triggered a harsh backlash against Barnett's hometown of Gravette, according to Mayor Kurt Maddox.

Officials have been monitoring the situation closely, the mayor said.

"This picture has gone viral and has brought the city of Gravette into the spotlight, which is unfortunate," Maddox said in a statement posted online. "We have had citizens receive threats, calls to our police, social media posts, and emails wanting to know what Gravette is going to do about this situation."

Despite the massive size of the insurrection at the Capitol, fewer than 100 people were arrested on Wednesday and early Thursday. Those arrested were from across the U.S., including North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Oregon. Washington, D.C., police said officers were "scouring" local hotels to make more arrests before extremists left the area.

Charges are also filed regarding a pickup with Alabama plates that Capitol Police found was holding a cache of 11 Molotov cocktails and other weapons.

Officials say the red GMC Sierra pickup was registered to Lonnie Coffman. He is now under arrest, charged with possessing a destructive device and carrying a pistol without a license. The Justice Department says Coffman was also in possession of two firearms.

Federal agents are working around the clock to hold people accountable, and their work is far from over, said Steven D'Antuono, the assistant director in charge of the FBI's Washington field office.

Do you see anyone you recognize? The #FBI is still seeking information to help identify individuals who actively instigated violence on January 6 in Washington, D.C. Visit https://t.co/o9rDVDsk5S to see images from current cases, and submit tips to https://t.co/buMd8vYXzH. pic.twitter.com/R9JqN8TqpP — FBI (@FBI) January 8, 2021

In a briefing call Friday, D'Antuono said that even though people have left the nation's capital region, they should still expect a knock at their door if they broke the law while taking part in the protest and ensuing riot.

Maddox, the mayor, acknowledged that Barnett lives in Gravette but he said that the man is not representative of the town's residents.

"The vast majority of the citizens who live in Gravette AR are salt of the earth people, who would help their neighbors at a moment's notice," the mayor said.

"With all of the challenges 2020 brought to our country, the people of this safe small town have presented themselves with grace and pride."

Here's the full list of the people the Justice Department says are now facing federal charges, from the agency's new release:

"Cleveland Meredith was charged on Jan. 7, 2021, with making interstate threats to Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"Richard Barnett, of Arkansas, was charged on Jan. 7, 2021, with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful entry; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and theft of public money, property, or records. Barnett allegedly entered a restricted are of the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

"Lonnie Coffman, of Alabama, was charged on Jan. 7, 2021, with possession of an unregistered firearm (destructive device) and carrying a pistol without a license. It is alleged that Coffman's vehicle contained 11 explosive devices known as Molotov cocktails and firearms. It is further alleged he was in possession of two firearms. Coffman was arrested and is currently being held. His detention hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12, 2021.

"Mark Leffingwell, was charged on Jan. 7, 2021, with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; assault on a federal law enforcement officer; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Leffingwell allegedly entered the Senate side of the Capitol and when stopped by law enforcement, struck an officer in the helmet and chest. Leffingwell is currently being held and has a detention hearing in district court today.

"Christopher Alberts, of Maryland, was charged on Jan. 7, 2021, with carrying or having readily accessible, on the grounds of the United States Capitol Building, a firearm and ammunition. Specifically a Taurus G2C, 9mm handgun and 9mm caliber ammunition. The defendant appeared in district court and was released. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 28, 2021.

"Joshua Pruitt, was charged on Jan. 7, 2021, with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority. The defendant appeared in district court and was released. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 28, 2021.

"Matthew Council, of Florida, was charged on Jan. 7, 2021, with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Council allegedly unlawfully entered the Capitol building, and when stopped by law enforcement, he pushed the officer.

"Cindy Fitchett, of Virginia, was charged on Jan. 7, 2021, with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; or knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

"Michael Curzio, of Florida, was charged on Jan. 7, 2021, with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; or knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

"Douglas Sweet, of Florida, was charged on Jan. 7, 2021, with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; or knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

"Bradley Ruskelas, of Illinois, was charged on Jan. 7, 2021, with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; or knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

"Terry Brown, of Pennsylvania, was charged on Jan. 7, 2021, with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; or knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

"Thomas Gallagher was charged on Jan. 7, 2021, with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; or knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds."