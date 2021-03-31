Nevada Extension Brings Its Backyard Food-Growing Workshop To Zoom

The pandemic prompted a ton of people who were stuck at home to explore the world of gardening for the first time, and an upcoming webinar series aims to cultivate even more budding backyard growers.

The University of Nevada, Reno Extension is hosting, via Zoom, an eight-part gardening workshop for beginners called “Grow Your Own, Nevada!”



“You can successfully grow a fair amount of food on your own property or just in any small parcel land,” said Chad Morris, a horticulturist coordinating the program.

Morris says much of the information that will be shared over the course of the eight classes is applicable throughout the Intermountain West due to the region's dry, arid climate and typically alkali soils.



The classes are on Tuesdays and Thursdays in April from 6 to 8 p.m. PT. Participants can register for all eight or pick one or two. Topics range from the science behind hot composting to lower-risk pesticides and best practices for preserving critical insects.

“Twenty years ago, you would pick up a rock and you would see a bustling biosphere of insects, and that’s really not something that you see anymore,” Morris said.

Find more information and registration links here.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.