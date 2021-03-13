 Report Shows Wildfire Risks For Every State, County And Community | KUNR
Related Programs: 
Mountain West News Bureau
KUNR Public Radio: Local News Feed

Report Shows Wildfire Risks For Every State, County And Community

By 1 minute ago
Originally published on March 12, 2021 10:00 am

A new report could help you analyze wildfire risks to homes in your state, county or community.

The nonprofit Headwaters Economics put together this new resource, but it uses data from the Montana research company Pyrologix and Forest Service offices (including the Fire Sciences Lab in Missoula). You can use it to analyze risks like the percentage of homes directly or indirectly exposed to wildfire dangers in your area. It also highlights wildfire impacts to more vulnerable populations, which could have a harder time fleeing wildfires or rebuilding. 

To download that information, just go here, search for your area, and scroll down to fire risks. 

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Copyright 2021 Boise State Public Radio News. To see more, visit Boise State Public Radio News.

Tags: 
wildfire

Related Content

Paper Suggests Race, Socioeconomics Affect Wildfire Responsiveness

By Jan 16, 2021

Whether you get the help you need after a wildfire may depend on how wealthy or White your neighborhood is, a new paper suggests.

Western Governors Appeal To Wildland Fire Managers To Prioritize Restoration

By Dec 8, 2020
Soil scientists huddled together in a forest listening to an instructor.
InciWeb

Governors across the West are asking for federal support to ensure that wildfire restoration becomes a priority, just like wildfire suppression and mitigation efforts.

California's Ancient Redwoods Face New Challenge From Wildfires And Warming Climate

By Dec 8, 2020

After this year's historic wildfires, California's oldest state park — Big Basin Redwoods — looks more like a logging village than an iconic hiking and camping mecca.

There's a near constant buzz of chainsaws. Rumblings from trucks and logging skidders fill the air as crews busily cut charred, fallen trees and chop down "hazard trees" rangers worry will topple on to the park's roadways.