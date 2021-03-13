Report Shows Wildfire Risks For Every State, County And Community

A new report could help you analyze wildfire risks to homes in your state, county or community.

The nonprofit Headwaters Economics put together this new resource, but it uses data from the Montana research company Pyrologix and Forest Service offices (including the Fire Sciences Lab in Missoula). You can use it to analyze risks like the percentage of homes directly or indirectly exposed to wildfire dangers in your area. It also highlights wildfire impacts to more vulnerable populations, which could have a harder time fleeing wildfires or rebuilding.

To download that information, just go here, search for your area, and scroll down to fire risks.

