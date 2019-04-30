TMCC Cancels Lease at Keystone Avenue Performing Arts Center

Truckee Meadows Community College is canceling its lease at its Keystone Avenue Performing Arts Center. As first reported in ThisisReno last year, TMCC is not renewing its lease at the Keystone location for financial and safety reasons. Although considered by the college as far back as 2015, TMCC President Karin Hilgerson surprised faculty last year by quietly deciding not to renew the lease.

KUNR's News Director Michelle Billman speaks to Bob Conrad of ThisisReno.

Comments about the decision prompted TMCC Visual Arts Department Chair Ron Marston to explain his view of what happened.

"I didn’t participate in the discussion or the decision, nor did any other faculty. The news was unexpected and probably caused some sleepless nights for some of my performing arts faculty when I informed them (certainly it has for me),” he said. “Undeniably some perceive an environment of mistrust and misinformation. I think this has always existed to varying degrees at TMCC, and probably always will.”

