Priced Out: The West’s Housing Crisis

Building new affordable housing takes time, but knocking it down can happen practically overnight.
Housing costs are rising fast in our region as economic development attracts new residents and supply chain problems cause building delays. But a federal program that helps low-income renters is falling short.
“What we’re starting to see is that affordable housing can no longer be ignored,” says Megan Lawson of Headwaters Economics.
Population growth in the Mountain West has surged during the pandemic, according to data released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau.
The idea of selling public lands is sacrilegious in much of the West. In Southern Nevada, the affordable housing crisis may be an extenuating circumstance.
