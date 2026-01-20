© 2026 KUNR
Flu season sees high hospital visits in Washoe County

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published January 20, 2026 at 11:43 AM PST
Getty Images

Public health officials in Washoe County said it will take a community effort to get through flu season as multiple strains of influenza are circulating, and hospitalizations are higher than in previous years.

Northern Nevada Public Health (NNPH) epidemiologist Dr. Danika Williams said that the flu accounted for one in 10 emergency room and urgent care visits several weeks ago.

“People still need to be thinking: this is flu season. There’s a lot of sick people. So, get vaccinated, hand wash, stay home when you’re sick, and really think about those around you,” Williams said. “A lot of our hospitalizations are in those elderly and those with underlying health conditions, and then a lot of little ones are getting sick too.”

In most cases, immunizations are covered by insurance, but you can also get a free shot at the health district without insurance, with no appointment required.

Williams said call your doctor or 911 if you experience shortness of breath, low oxygen saturation or confusion. She added that treatment is available.

“If you are sick, call your doctor for the flu. There is treatment, and if you get it within the first 48 hours, that is your best chance of actually stopping the virus from replicating or making you sicker,” Williams said.

Williams said there could be another bump in cases because of the University of Nevada, Reno’s spring semester starting on Tuesday, similar to when K-12 students returned to the classroom.

Washoe County residents can check NNPH’s respiratory illness dashboard to determine whether it’s worth attending a large gathering.
Public Health Flu SeasonWashoe County
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show Purple Politics Nevada. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
