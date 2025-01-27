© 2025 KUNR
KUNR Arts on the Airwaves radio show logo. Explore Northern Nevada's Art Scene with host Chris Morrison.
Arts on the Airwaves

Martha Graham Dance Company, Celebrating Graham100, Performs In Reno January 28

By Chris Morrison
Published January 27, 2025 at 10:55 AM PST
Martha Graham Dance Company performing We the People. Photo by Isabella Pagano.
Martha Graham Dance Company Performing We the People. Photo by Isabella Pagano.

The Martha Graham Dance Company, celebrating its one hundredth anniversary with the three-year project Graham100, performs in Reno, presented by Artown, on Tuesday, January 28 at 7:30 p.m. at Reno's Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts.

In her long career, Martha Graham (1894–1991) revolutionized dance, moving it away from the forms of classical ballet. As Janet Eilber, artistic director of the Martha Graham Dance Company, put it, 'What Frank Lloyd Wright did for architecture, or the greats of American jazz, or Gershwin, Copland, Georgia O'Keeffe, Eugene O'Neill, Hemingway, Faulkner … what this range of artists were doing for their art forms, Martha Graham was doing for American dance.'

The Graham100 celebration will include dances created by Graham herself alongside newly commissioned works by contemporary artists.

The same is true for the Company's Reno performance, which will include a collaboration with dancers from the Department of Theatre & Dance at the University of Nevada, Reno in a restaging of Graham's experimental work Panorama. Also on the program are We the People, a new work choreographed by Jamar Roberts with a bluegrass-inspired score by Rhiannon Giddens, and the techno- and rave-inspired Cave.

Support for "Arts on the Airwaves" comes from The Nevada Arts Council, a state agency that provides public funding and support to artists and organizations, that benefit Nevadans in cities and rural communities statewide. More at nvartscouncil.org.

Arts on the Airwaves
Chris Morrison
Chris Morrison is Content Coordinator and Producer at KNCJ public radio, where he is the host of “KNCJ Wednesday Evening Classics” and “Horizons.”
