Martha Graham Dance Company, Celebrating Graham100, Performs In Reno January 28

In her long career, Martha Graham (1894–1991) revolutionized dance, moving it away from the forms of classical ballet. As Janet Eilber, artistic director of the Martha Graham Dance Company, put it, 'What Frank Lloyd Wright did for architecture, or the greats of American jazz, or Gershwin, Copland, Georgia O'Keeffe, Eugene O'Neill, Hemingway, Faulkner … what this range of artists were doing for their art forms, Martha Graham was doing for American dance.'

The Graham100 celebration will include dances created by Graham herself alongside newly commissioned works by contemporary artists.

The same is true for the Company's Reno performance, which will include a collaboration with dancers from the Department of Theatre & Dance at the University of Nevada, Reno in a restaging of Graham's experimental work Panorama. Also on the program are We the People, a new work choreographed by Jamar Roberts with a bluegrass-inspired score by Rhiannon Giddens, and the techno- and rave-inspired Cave.

