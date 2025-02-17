Third Coast Dance Film Festival Explores Combination Of Dance And Film February 20-22

Rosie Trump, the Festival's founder and curator, points out that the combination of dance and film has a long history, and has evolved over the years into its own specific genre.

'Dance and film have gone together since almost the very beginning,' she says, 'Some of the first images ever captured on film were dancers, because they wanted to showcase how a moving image is different than a still image, and so there have been artists that have been experimenting and fine-tuning and pushing the genre forward for almost as long as film has existed.'

In these films, says Trump, 'the camera can be a choreographic partner. When you're watching a performance on stage, you know, you're seated and the dancers are on stage. But with the camera, there can be all kinds of different kinds of movements from shots from overhead or maybe down low or very close or very, very far away.'

One of the themes of the 2025 Festival is intergenerational dance, 'and so,' says Trump, 'you'll see dancers of different age groups presented and represented in these films.'

There are two presentations of the 2025 Third Coast Dance Film Festival: the first is at the Nevada Museum of Art on February 20, and the second at the Holland Project on February 22. In addition, Rosie Trump will give an Art Bite Talk at the Nevada Museum of Art on February 21.

