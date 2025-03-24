Renegade Orchestra's Rock Songs and Classical Instruments in Virginia City March 29

According to co-founder, guitarist, and conductor Jason Eckl, the concept for the group came from working with classical musicians. 'These folks don't get a chance to rock out … Why don't we form an orchestra that takes away all the stuffiness, all the impersonality, and creates this rock and roll craziness?'

Rebecca Rodman, the other co-founder and cellist of Renegade Orchestra, emphasizes that the group's concerts are not like a classical performance. 'We'll be running out into the audience, we'll be improvising with one another. We don't really have a lot of that planned, and that makes it exciting as a performer and as an audience member.'

'Piper's Opera House in Virginia City,' Eckl points out, is 'an old opera house. It was actually made to feature live music. We play great, fun versions of songs you'll recognize.' Among them will be selections from their most recent album, which includes songs by Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, The Eagles, The Rolling Stones, and Black Sabbath.

pipersoperahouse.com and renegadeorchestra.com for more.

–

