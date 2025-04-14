University of Nevada, Reno Spring Dance Concert '25 April 17-19

Rosie Trump, Associate Professor of Dance at UNR, is the production coordinator for the concert. She also has a new work of her own, Slow Motion Collision, receiving its world premiere at these performances. Performed by her dance company, Rosie Trump Future Moves, Slow Motion Collision involves the idea of force. 'Themes emerge in the work,' explains Trump, 'about ideas of different kinds of manifestations of force through movement. So colliding and spiraling, the dancers crash into one another, they're expelled apart from one another … It's working with a lot of abstract ideas that manifest physically.'

Also included on the program is the historic Martha Graham work Panorama, for which, according to Trump, UNR students 'did three weeks of intensive Martha Graham technique.' Nate Hodges, an assistant teaching professor of dance in the Department of Theatre and Dance, will present a new work titled Aviary, and Trump will feature another work she has choreographed, the duet Jocular.

'The Spring Dance Concert,' says Trump, 'is a celebration of work that faculty and guest artists have been doing since January, and the students have been gearing up for this all semester. The dancers have been working with their guest artists or their faculty choreographers for months now. And we really think about the Spring Dance Concert as a way to celebrate the whole year.'

The Spring Dance Concert '25 is presented by the UNR Department of Theatre and Dance April 17 through 19 at 7:30 p.m., and April 19 at 1:30 p.m., at the Redfield Proscenium Theatre at the Church Fine Arts Complex at UNR. Tickets at unrarts.evenue.net.

