Tenth Annual Sci-On! Film Festival May 1-4

By Chris Morrison
Published April 28, 2025 at 10:50 AM PDT
Sci-On! Film Festival
Sci-On! Film Festival

Science and science fiction short films from around the world are featured in the tenth annual Sci-On! Film Festival, presented May 1-4 in Reno.

Paul McFarlane, director of the Fleischman Planetarium and Science Center, says that the festival features 'entries from over 50 countries,' including 'science and science fiction, animation, and full-dome films' presented at the Planetarium.

Entries include films from the United States as well as England, France, Ireland, Spain, China, Japan, and the Basque Country.

The festival begins on Thursday, May 1 with an 'ice cream scientist.' Dr. Maya Warren, according to McFarlane, 'got her doctorate in chemistry, and she specializes in ice cream. She's got that as a trademarked title.' Her presentation is part of the Discover Science Lecture Series.

On Friday, May 2, live action films are featured, including Oscar-qualified films. Throughout the Festival, audience members vote for their favorite films, and on Saturday, May 3, the winners in both live-action and animation are featured.

The festival concludes on Sunday, May 4 with what McFarlane calls a 'Star Wars Day celebration,' including characters in Star Wars-themed costumes, and 'fun activities from land speeder rides to laser sword duels.'

Information at sci-on.org.

Arts on the Airwaves
Chris Morrison
Chris Morrison is Content Coordinator and Producer at KNCJ public radio, where he is the host of “KNCJ Wednesday Evening Classics” and “Horizons.”
