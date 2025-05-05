Sculptor June Towill Brown Knighted by Knights Hospitaller

Brown was recognized for her philanthropic work, including donated works of art supporting many organizations. She is now referred to as Dame June or Lady June.

For the Knights Hospitaller, Brown created a sculpture that is now on display at their priory on the island of Malta. 'It's called Essence of Life,' said Brown. It 'represents the strength of a woman embracing her child with hope of the future. And she's on rocks for stability, and there's wind blowing behind her cage showing that she can hold steadfast.'

Brown's portfolio from her thirty-plus years of work ranges from bronze sculptures of animals, Shakespearean characters, and Native American subjects to gold and silver jewelry. Perhaps her best-known work is the roundabout in Incline Village, one of the largest outdoor art projects in Nevada, that includes eight full-sized animals sculpted by her.

Along with the Incline Village roundabout, Brown's work can be seen at the Pacific Crest Gallery in South Lake Tahoe and at junetowillbrown.com.

–

Support for 'Arts on the Airwaves' comes from The Nevada Arts Council… a state agency that provides public funding and support to artists and organizations, that benefit Nevadans in cities and rural communities statewide. More at NVArtsCouncil.org.