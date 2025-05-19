For The Song Charitable Fund Supports Musicians

These musicians, who are nationally-touring, critically-acclaimed artists, otherwise would probably not be able perform in the area. With the support and financial guarantees of the Fund, it becomes financially feasible for these musicians to present their music locally.

Ford Goodman, founding donor and advisor for the Fund, has long supported musical artists. 'We've been doing house concerts,' he said, 'first for local artists. But about 15 years ago we discovered some of our favorite artists from Austin, Texas or New York would love to come for the kind of money that we would be willing to pay.'

This led him to develop the patronage model that the Fund employs. 'We happen to live in the club at Arrowcreek and so I got to know the owners … and they helped us by allowing basically free concerts for the broader community. We found it was a way to bring incredible art to northern Nevada that wouldn't otherwise come. Then we expanded that because we wanted the public to be able to see it too. And artists love it. They get to come to our beautiful community for two days.' Financially, 'they make what they make in San Francisco.'

For the Song Charitable Fund has presented concerts at the Club at Arrowcreek as well as Piper's Opera House in Virginia City and Valhalla Tahoe.

One of the reasons for the fund's existence is the change in the business model for the music world in recent years, in particular the rise of streaming services. 'There's only a couple ways for a full-time musician to make money,' Goodman said. 'Really the only thing left if you're not in the top 1% is touring.'

The concerts sponsored by For the Song Charitable Fund, including the upcoming Virginia City Live Summer Music Series, are at forthesong.com.

