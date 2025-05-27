Harpstars Academy Summer Camp June 16-19

Marina Roznitovsky Oster, principal harpist for the Reno Philharmonic Orchestra and Reno Chamber Orchestra, and harp teacher at the University of Nevada, Reno and Truckee Meadows Community College, is the founder and leader of the camp. Along with instruction on the instrument, she says that the camp will feature 'everything from music theory and ear training, listening … practicing rhythms and dynamics,' and even harp-themed snacks, along with a performance for families and friends at the conclusion of the camp.

The harp has become a particularly popular instrument in the Reno area. Recently, twenty-two local harpists were assembled for a performance by the Reno Pops Orchestra. But there was no local camp for aspiring young harpists until now. The Harpstars camp is designed for ages 5-12, although there is some flexibility for slightly younger or older musicians.

Another way that Roznitovsky Oster reaches young musicians is through the Reno Philharmonic's Discover Music program, which, in her words, 'allows for schools and different organizations to invite a musician, a professional musician' to provide instruction and information. The program is available for 'any music teacher at a school or homeschool group or boy's and girl's clubs.'

For details about the Harpstars Academy Summer Camp, marinaharp.com/harpstars. For the Reno Phil's Discover Music and Discover Harp, renophil.com.

